Many fans and analysts alike speculated how the New York Knicks would fare against the championship-contending teams in the Eastern Conference without their starting center, Mitchell Robinson, who could miss up to the first three months of the 2024-25 campaign. The Knicks responded by trading Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday, days before training camp. However, is this the best move for New York's foreseeable future? ESPN's Bobby Marks isn't quite sure, considering head coach Tom Thibodeau had reinforcements at center between Randle, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and Jacob Toppin, which could have been a serviceable bench in Robinson's absence, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.

For Marks, trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who the Knicks traded for in July, will restrict their cap space from making moves down the road.

“You look at their depth, and it's Deuce McBride. You've got Tyler Kolek, Cameron Payne. You know, we'll see what happens in front of the Court. Robinson's out. You still have Achiuwa. It's a mixed bag, and you're so restrictive,” Marks said. “You know, when this trade gets finalized, you know they're going to be a couple hundred thousand, maybe even $100,000 below the second apron.”

Knicks trade for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of 2024-25

The Knicks traded for Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. New York sent Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, and five first-round draft picks to the Nets for Bridges. In an attempt to bolster their defense by trading for one of the league's best wing defenders in Bridges while sacrificing 3-point shooting in the process, New York went all into becoming a better defensive team in 2024-25. Trading Randle for Towns is also an upgrade on that end of the floor, but at what cost?

“So what happens with this and the Bridges trade, you just start running out of tools in your toolbox. You start backing yourself into a corner here, and there's going to be more assets going out in the Charlotte part, [and] you're going to be limited there,” Marks added. “So, to be able to restock your roster with your depth, that's probably the biggest concern for me.”

In trying to keep up with the depth/offense of the champion Celtics, the revamped Philadelphia 76ers, who signed All-Star Paul George, and the resilient Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks are going all in on their new-look roster with confidence that its defensive depth between Bridges, 2022's All-Defensive First Team recipient, All-Star Jalen Brunson, and 2023 All-Defensive Second Team recipient OG Anunoby.