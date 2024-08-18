The New York Knicks have two NBA championships to their name and Jalen Brunson is hoping to bring the storied franchise its third some time in the near future. Recently Knicks legend and champion Walt “Clyde” Frazier got vocal on Brunson's chances of becoming an all-time great.

He spoke at the Fanatics sports apparel company's party in New York City on Saturday delivering a message the crowded needed to hear on Brunson. “The expectations are always overwhelming, so to rise to that occasion in his first two years and accept that challenge…He's definitely got a chance to be one of the greatest Knicks ever.”

Frazier added that Brunson reminds him of two-time NBA Finals MVP and two-time New York Knicks NBA champion Willis Reed, the man who famously hobbled onto the court after suffering a muscle tear in his right thigh to lead the Knicks to a Game 7 win in the 1970 NBA Finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frazier/Brunson stat comparison

Frazier mentioned the center Reed as the Knicks player comparison for Brunson when in actuality his own stats are quite similar to the current Knicks superstar.

Frazier and Brunson have averaged 18.9 and 16.9 points, respectively, with Brunson having played a little more than half of the same amount of games. Frazier averaged roughly six rebounds and six assists per game during his career in the Big Apple. Brunson still stuffs the stat sheet but not to the same degree as Frazier, with career averages of 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game to his name.

Brunson comparison vs. Knicks legend Willis Reed

The Brunson vs. Frazier comparison is quite different from the Brunson vs. Reed one. Reed averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds as the unofficial chairman of the boards in New York City.

Where Brunson really shines in this comparison is as a shooter. He has averaged 48.9 percent from the field over his career compared with 47.6% for the legendary Knicks big man Reed.

Brunson's efficiency is perhaps the biggest reason he was compared to Reed by the fellow Knicks legend Frazier. If Brunson can keep up the good work, and get Reed-like efforts from Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, the sky is the limit for his Knicks in 2024-2025.