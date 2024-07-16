The New York Knicks are adding so many wings this summer that they might as well get sponsored by Red Bull. After adding Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby, the Blue and Orange snagged another backup for Jalen Brunson on Monday.

The Knicks signed former Philadelphia 76er Cameron Payne, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“Free agent guard Cam Payne has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the New York Knicks, sources tell

@TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted.

Payne put up 9.3 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31 games with Philadelphia last season. The 29-year-old joins a crowded New York point guard stable that includes Brunson, Miles “Deuce” McBride, and rookie Tyler Kolek out of Marquette. Curiously, the team added another wing presence before replacing center Isaiah Hartenstein, who walked in free agency.

Payne has a career 36.9% clip from long range and has playoff experience from his time with both the Phoenix Suns and 76ers. The Murray State alum, of course, was on the Philadelphia squad that lost to the Knicks in the first round this season.

How will New York deploy Payne?

The Knicks could play the hot hand with their bench guards

Between all of its options at both guard spots, New York may play more small-ball lineups this season, via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News.

“The Knicks could go into the season with four point guards and play a small-ball second unit with two of McBride, Payne, or Kolek logging minutes at both guards spots, then Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart as backup three and four,” Winfield pointed out.

Another option could be to include McBride in a deal for a center, such as Walker Kessler or Jalen Duren. As of now, Jericho Sims would back up Mitchell Robinson at the five spot, which isn't ideal. Sims averages just 2.6 points per game with four boards across 14.1 minutes over his first three NBA seasons.

Payne's team-friendly deal also helps the Knicks stay under the first apron. The 2015 14th overall pick has a cap hit of just over $2 million, which keeps New York $2.82 million under the first apron and $13.62 million under the second.

Of course, the team's payroll will change when and if it deals for a backup center, but the Knicks currently have one of the best financial situations of any of the NBA's contending teams. Couple that with Brunson's all-time discount on his contract extension, as well as Bridges being expected to follow suit in that regard, and fans can expect New York to have extra money while still contending for years to come.