James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

The New York Knicks have officially clinched a playoff berth following their comeback win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

After a discouraging second quarter the Knicks found themselves eight points down, but a 33-18 third quarter helped lead them to a 118-109 victory. With Julius Randle absent through injury, they ended the game with a well-balanced box score, with both Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes leading the way with 27 points apiece, while Immanuel Quickley managed 22 to go with five assists, and Obi Toppin scored 21.

The win took their record to 46-33, and ensures that their spot in the top six is mathematically ensured. They remain three games behind the Cavaliers and two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets with three games to go, meaning it’s highly unlikely that they’ll move from the fifth position which they currently occupy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This will mark just the second time in the last ten seasons that the Knicks have made it to the playoffs. After seven years absent from the postseason they returned in 2020-21, where despite earning home court they were bundled out in five games by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, and subsequently dropped back to 11th last year.

This season, however, they have bounced back in impressive fashion. Jalen Brunson has been an inspired addition at the point guard position, while the development of Quickley and Grimes has also been encouraging. They aren’t quite the defensive juggernaut that we’re used to seeing from Tom Thibodeau coached teams, but with the fifth highest rated offense in the league, they’ll be hopeful that they can avoid a repeat of their hasty playoffs exit two years ago.