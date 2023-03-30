A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

New York Knicks fans had to hold their collective breath after seeing Julius Randle go down with an injury on Wednesday night. Unfortunately for them, the two-time All-Star has already received his diagnosis, and it’s bad news for the Knicks.

NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Randle has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. He is now set to miss at least two weeks of action:

Knicks‘ Julius Randle will miss at least two weeks with a left ankle sprain, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Randle was forced to exit Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat in the first half after falling on Bam Adebayo’s foot. The Knicks star immediately went down and it took him a long time before he could be helped back up to his feet. Randle was clearly in considerable pain, and while he tried to walk back to the locker room on his own, it was indeed a scary sight for Knicks fans.

True enough, this latest report now means that New York will now likely be without their star forward for the remainder of the regular season. The best-case scenario for the Knicks right now is that Julius Randle is able to return for their first game in the playoffs. The postseason starts on April 15th, so there’s a good chance Randle will be ready by then.

The silver lining for New York here is that they are now virtually guaranteed to finish in the Top 6 in the East, thereby bypassing the Play-In tournament. The Knicks are currently fifth in the conference with a 44-33 record and just five games remaining on the season. The seventh-seeded Heat are a full four games behind them right now.