Welcome to another NBA odds series installment as we provide a prediction and pick for an Eastern Conference battle! The Washington Wizards (34-43) will be taking on the New York Knicks (45-33) from Madison Square Garden. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently in the 11-spot in the Eastern Conference standings and sit three games back of the Chicago Bulls for the last playoff spot. They’ll need a lot of things to go their way, but they can focus on winning the game at hand tonight. They dropped their last game to the Magic and need a win here desperately to stay in the playoff picture.

The New York Knicks are sitting firmly in fifth-place in the East and should maintain control of their position if they can close the season out strong. They’re catching fire at the right time as they’ve won their last three consecutive games, but will still need to make up for the absence of Julius Randle.

Here are the Wizards-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Knicks Odds

Washington Wizards: +12 (-110)

New York Knicks: -12 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

TV: MSG Network, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards weren’t able to get it done in a game they could’ve won against the Magic. In that one, Cody Kispert shined with 27 points as Daniel Gafford managed to grab 13 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for the Wizards to offset a huge night from Paolo Banchero. It proved that the losses of Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal in the lineup were costly to the Wizards. They’ll both be out here again, along with Monte Morris and Kristaps Porzingis. Washington will have to lean on rookies like Deni Avdija to move the offense and find scoring chances.

The Wizards haven’t been an awful road team this year at 18-19 ATS. The losses of their three leading scorers will likely be very costly, which is indicated by the wide point spread. To win this game, the Wizards will have to take care of the basketball and find high-percentage looks inside without Julius Randle guarding the paint.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are back to their winning ways at the perfect time and will look to get their star big man Julius Randle healthy before the playoffs. Derrick Rose will also be ‘questionable’ for this one with an illness, so look for the Knicks to once again rely heavily on Jalen Brunson to lead their offense. He’s coming off his best night as a Knick, scoring a career-high 48 points on the road in Cleveland. Without Julius Randle in the lineup, Brunson stepped up in a huge way and led the Knicks to a double-digit win over a conference contender.

They’ll be looking to build off their momentum against an ailing Wizards team. The Knicks seemed to find all the answers without Randle in their last game, so look for them to have a warm welcome at MSG as they try to continue their hot shooting. They’re 22-17 when playing at home and have covered at 44-32 ATS on the season. With a wide margin here, the Knicks will have to be hot once again to cover.

Final Wizards-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The loss of Kristaps Porzingis will really be felt in this one. The Knicks have been very hot and lead this season series 2-1. At home, they’ll have the big advantage as Washington nurses their injuries. While it’s a wide spread, let’s take the Knicks to cover convincingly in this one.

Final Wizards-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -12 (-110)