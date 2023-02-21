New York Knicks big man Jericho Sims is not one bit bothered amid all the trolling he’s receiving for his abysmal showing in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Sims entered the tournament as one of the favorites to win, but he ended up losing in the first round of the competition. He certainly lacked creativity with his dunks, simply showing off his athleticism by putting his whole right arm in the rim and his elbow clipped. He tried to have some gimmick for his second dunk, putting an envelope on the net to raise expectations. But in the end, he threw a similar dunk like his first one and only took the envelope after to show a note that says, “50.”

Jericho Sims just put together the worst two dunk collection in a while. He just thought he could stick his arms inside the basket and get a perfect score? Don’t disrespect the Slam Dunk Contest like that. pic.twitter.com/Nc0B5lsDB2 — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) February 19, 2023

While he did get decent scores, Sims dunks are simply not championship material. That is why plenty of viewers quickly took to Twitter to criticize his performance.

Despite all the mocking reactions he’s getting, Sims made sure to let his haters know that they can keep hating. He couldn’t care less. If they are embarrassed for him, well he isn’t.

On social media, he uploaded a photo of him enjoying a beverage while enjoying the All-Star break. On the photo, he wrote: “Ne need to feel embarrassed for me. I’m not.”

Jericho Sims has no worries 👏 (via jumpmansims/IG) pic.twitter.com/WtrNANdrgR — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 21, 2023

Props to Jericho Sims for handling it nicely. Clearly, he just wants to have fun during his well-deserved vacation.

Besides, despite the NBA Slam Dunk Contest blunder, no one could deny that Sims remains one of the most exciting in-game dunkers in the NBA. One occasion wouldn’t change that.