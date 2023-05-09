Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The New York Knicks could be without backup guard Immanuel Quickley once again when they play the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Quickley missed Game 4 of the playoff series due to a sprained left ankle. While hopes were initially high that a couple days of rest would allow him to recover and suit up the next time out, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Quickley isn’t officially out yet, but the Knicks have listed him as “doubtful” for their upcoming showdown.

Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) is DOUBTFUL for Game 5 against the Heat, the Knicks have announced. pic.twitter.com/yJO5j4yhQF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

There have been cases when a player listed as “doubtful” was able to suit up in a contest he wasn’t supposed to be in. Nonetheless, that’s a rare occurrence. Getting the doubtful tag means one is more likely to sit out rather than play.

Considering Immanuel Quickley already missed their previous game, there’s a bigger chance that he ends up getting sidelined once again.

Of course Quickley’s injury is quite the blow for the Knicks. While the young scorer and playmaker has struggled so far in their series with Miami, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he has proven to be a capable backup in the team’s first-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In New York’s closeout Game 5 against the Cavs, Quickley dropped 19 points to help lead the ‘Bockers to victory.

With Quickley out in Game 4, Miles McBride was the next man up. Quentin Grimes also got more minutes. If he’s out on Wednesday, the two are expected to pick up the slack once again as the Knicks look to extend the series and avoid a gentleman sweep.