The Knicks made a roster move following injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims.

The New York Knicks were with a bit of bad news recently in the form of injury woes to their frontcourt. Both Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims are currently sidelined due to injury. In the case of Robinson, he is likely done for the season. It's a major blow for a team that was playing fairly well in the Eastern Conference this season. The Knicks made a roster move on Saturday though to address their frontcourt with the signing of G League player Dmytro Skapintsev as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-way contract with center Dmytro Skapintsev, league sources told @hoopshype. He’ll provide needed size at center with Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims injured. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) December 23, 2023

With Robinson likely done for the year and Sims set to be reevaluated in about a week, the Knicks only had Isaiah Hartenstein as a true center on the roster. Veteran Taj Gibson has always been more of a forward.

Dmytro Skapintsev joins the Knicks by way of their G League affiliate the Westchester Knicks. A native of Ukraine, Skapintsev began his professional basketball career overseas in his home country of Ukraine. He was originally committed to play NCAA basketball at Cal State Northridge but opted instead to play pro.

Skapintsev played summer league with the Knicks this year in Las Vegas after playing the 2022-23 with their G League team. He was in training camp with the Knicks but was one of their final roster cuts after which he returned to Westchester.

Through 13 games this season with the Westchester Knicks, Skapintsev had been averaging 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from the free throw line. It's not clear if he'll see any playing time amid the Knicks injury issues.