The New York Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr. to a two-way contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Duane Washington Jr. has played 31 games for the Phoenix Suns this year, and averaged 7.9 points on 12.7 minutes per game.

Washington Jr. got a lot of his playing time with the Suns when they were dealing with a lot of injuries, and ended up starting three games for the team. He played 48 games with the Indiana Pacers in the 2021-2022 season, and averaged 9.9 points in 20.2 minutes per game.

The signing gives the Knicks more depth at the guard position. The team has played very well since the acquisition of Josh Hart in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, going 6-0 in that stretch, most-recently defeating the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks have found success in large part due to the play of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. The Knicks signed Jalen Brunson as a free agent over the summer, and Julius Randle is having a bounce-back season after a disappointing year in 2021-2022.

The signing of Duane Washington Jr. is a low-risk signing for the Knicks, and he could potentially give some minutes at guard to spell Brunson, or other guards in the rotation like Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks hot streak has them at 36-27, and they just overtook the Brooklyn Nets for the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fourth seed. The Knicks will try to continue to separate themselves from the teams in the play-in tournament and potentially try to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. With Washington Jr. in the fold, they could give some players on the roster more rest if there are meaningless games down the stretch.