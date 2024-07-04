Any day now, the New York Knicks will finally complete the trade with the Brooklyn Nets to land Mikal Bridges. It took some extra moves to make the move financially feasible for New York but will pay off with the addition of another Villanova standout and a very talented starter.

Including New York's Shake Milton and Mamadi Diakite and Brooklyn's Keita Bates-Diop in the trade allowed the Knicks to make the trade without capping themselves at the first apron (while also giving them a solid depth piece in KBD). They were able to find a way to shed salary without sending away key bench player Miles McBride. In addition to the inclusion of more players in the trade, they saved some money with the signing of their first-round pick from last month’s draft.

The Knicks signed first-round selection Pacome Dadiet for a cheaper salary than expected. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the young French prospect will sign a contract worth 80 percent of the rookie scale — the lowest that a rookie contract can possibly go — and keep New York $904,000 under the hard cap of the first apron. Dadiet will make a little over $1.8 million in his first season and the four-year value of his rookie deal will be a little under $9.3 million.

The Knicks paid Dadiet's previous team, Ratiopharm Ulm of Germany, a sum of $850,000 to get him out of that contract, clearing the way to sign the 25th overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft. Dadiet, a 6-foot-9 forward who turns 19 years old later in July, has impressive shooting touch and has the potential to be a productive wing in the NBA, though he is also extremely raw and is likely a few years away from being ready for real minutes.

Knicks make key tweaks to unlock Mikal Bridges trade with Nets

Any production from Dadiet over his first few seasons in the NBA will be a major bonus for New York, who is betting on his youth and long frame. For the next few seasons, Madison Square Garden will be home to arguably the deepest wing rotation in all of basketball. Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo will be a lot to handle.

The Knicks' shrewd moves leave them the $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception to sign another player and enough flexibility to bring back unrestricted free agent Precious Achiuwa, which is extra important after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Boston Celtics still intact and the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George, the Knicks adding Bridges gives them another stellar defender and three-point shooter. Although losing Hartenstein leaves New York heavily dependent on Mitchell Robinson, whose ability to remain healthy in recent years has been shaky. Some of the value lost by Hartenstein's departure will be made up for with the addition of Bridges.