NBA trade season is upon us and rumors are already starting to swirl. The New York Knicks are likely to get in on the action, but the latest rumblings indicate that Immanuel Quickley’s name won’t be mentioned on the negotiating table.

The latest report on Quickley’s trade status represents a complete turnaround from where things were just over a month prior with the Knicks previously seeking draft compensation for their 2020 first-round selection. Now The Athletic’s Fred Katz reports that the team’s success and IQ’s role on the team have made him invaluable to what they’re building in NYC.

“It wasn’t long ago that the Knicks were actively listening to offers for Quickley. They had proposed trade constructions to other front offices. They had set a value on a solo deal for him. They wanted a first-round pick in return, league sources told The Athletic in early December.

Oh, how quickly things can shift in the NBA.

The Knicks have changed their tune on Quickley in recent weeks, according to teams in contact with them. New York is now far more resistant to move a third-year guard who has cemented himself as one of the group’s most important players over the past two months. The Knicks started the season 10-13 and now sit at 25-23. Quickley has become one of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s most trusted players over this 15-10 stretch.”

The advanced metrics that paint Immanuel Quickley as a tantalizing two-way talent capable of being more than just a bench scorer. That distinction has had teams around the league sniffing around. It appears as though the Knicks would rather he reach his potential in blue and orange.

Anything can happen before the NBA trade deadline, though. All it takes is one overpay from a would-be NBA title contender for the old trade rumors to turn into reality.