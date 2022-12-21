By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New York Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. The fact that this team has won seven straight games is a clear testament to this fact.

Despite their recent hot run, however, Hall of Fame big man Shaq isn’t buying in on the Knicks hype train just yet. Speaking on a recent NBA on TNT broadcast, O’Neal slapped New York fans with a sobering truth bomb about their playoff aspirations this season.

“I don’t think they can get out of one round of the playoffs,” Shaq stated.

To be fair, the Los Angeles Lakers icon did say that he believes the Knicks will make it to the postseason. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference right now with a 17-13 record and are climbing fast. If they keep playing like this, New York could be a real problem in the East.

For his part, however, Shaq’s NBA on TNT co-host Charles Barkley has decided to take O’Neal’s side on this matter. Sir Charles even took his criticism a step further after heaping praise on the Knicks’ current run:

“I’m with you Shaq,” Barkley agreed. “Whoop-de-doo … They’re playing great, but they’re not even the best team in their city.”

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley don’t always agree on the same thing. However, it is clear that their lack of confidence in the Knicks and their playoff hopes this season has allowed them to concur on a specific subject. This won’t sit too well with New York supporters, though.