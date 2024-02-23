The New York Knicks have emerged as a potential sleeper contender in the Eastern Conference. They strengthened the roster with additions of OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. While they have hit some injury issues recently, they've managed to stay afloat and in the picture for a top four seed in the East standings. The Knicks had a few open roster spots coming out of the All-Star break and they used one of those spots on former Knick DaQuan Jeffries on a 10-day contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com
DaQuan Jeffries began this season on the Knicks roster before they cut him in late December on the heels of the OG Anunoby trade. He had joined the team last season on a two-way contract but had that converted into a 10-day deal. He signed a second 10-day deal before signing a standard contract.
Jeffries had been playing with the Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, before his latest 10-day contract. He appeared in only ten games for the Knicks this season averaging 1.1 points per game, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent shooting from the three point line.
Jeffries began his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season. He has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets since going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Knicks will likely give him a tryout to earn one of the final roster spots. The team needed to reach the NBA's 14 player roster minimum by Thursday.