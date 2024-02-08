The NBA trade deadline kicked off in high gear with a multitude of trades. The biggest one was the New York Knicks acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in a massive blockbuster with the Detroit Pistons.

It was a stunning move by New York, a team that is already tied for 3rd in the Eastern Conference and just a hair behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2nd spot. After the deal, Knicks fans and basketball fans quickly took to social media to celebrate a huge deal being made.

There is no doubt this is a home run deal for the Knicks.

When it first came out, it seemed the trade only involved Alec Burks and then Quentin Grimes going to the Pistons. But, here is the entire trade package, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

RECOMMENDED
Knicks' OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Alec Burks
The OG Anunoby reason why Knicks traded for Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks

Benedetto Vitale ·

Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby with Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic with stars in eyes
Grading Knicks-Pistons trade deadline blockbuster involving Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks

Drew Maresca ·

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau next to Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks
Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks traded to Knicks from Pistons in mega deadline deal

Brett Siegel ·

‘Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks.'

Bogdanovic is averaging more than 20 PPG and was a rumored player to be dealt with the Pistons' downfall at a record rate after a historic losing streak. Burks now returns to New York where he was before.

The Knicks face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at home, so the roster will look a little thinner than usual. The Knicks' next game is another home contest, this time on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. It will be worth monitoring to see if Burks and Bogdanovic are able to suit up for that game.

Nonetheless, Knicks fans are thrilled at a massive blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.