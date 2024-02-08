Knicks fans are loving this.

The NBA trade deadline kicked off in high gear with a multitude of trades. The biggest one was the New York Knicks acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in a massive blockbuster with the Detroit Pistons.

It was a stunning move by New York, a team that is already tied for 3rd in the Eastern Conference and just a hair behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2nd spot. After the deal, Knicks fans and basketball fans quickly took to social media to celebrate a huge deal being made.

The Knicks are big winners. Needed more scoring and Bogdanovic and Burks fit perfectly next to the engines Brunson and Randle. Both can get hot. Both can create if needed at some time or another to give Brunson a breather. Crazy how deep New York is now. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 8, 2024

The Knicks front office pic.twitter.com/0UTrrKBOlG — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2024

THE KNICKS ARE SCARY. HIT THE DAMN MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/2I2QaeTtgn — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) February 8, 2024

Leon and Wes out here like https://t.co/vzzBaqEx72 pic.twitter.com/sDqpSOvDFp — Steve Duffis (@DuffisBoy) February 8, 2024

ok this is much better for the knicks https://t.co/FhembbU0rO — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) February 8, 2024

There is no doubt this is a home run deal for the Knicks.

When it first came out, it seemed the trade only involved Alec Burks and then Quentin Grimes going to the Pistons. But, here is the entire trade package, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

‘Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks.'

Bogdanovic is averaging more than 20 PPG and was a rumored player to be dealt with the Pistons' downfall at a record rate after a historic losing streak. Burks now returns to New York where he was before.

The Knicks face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at home, so the roster will look a little thinner than usual. The Knicks' next game is another home contest, this time on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. It will be worth monitoring to see if Burks and Bogdanovic are able to suit up for that game.

Nonetheless, Knicks fans are thrilled at a massive blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.