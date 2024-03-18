The New York Knicks will not have one of their best weapons on the floor when they take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco this Monday night. Anunoby has been ruled out for the marquee showdown against the Dubs, as noted by Tommy Beer.
“The Knicks have ruled out OG Anunoby (right elbow injury management) for Monday's game vs. Golden State”
Knicks' OG Anunoby dealing with an upper-body issue
It can be recalled that Anunoby got hit in his surgically repaired right elbow during last Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He was able to see action in the following Knicks game versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday but had New York fans holding their collective breath when he was seen grabbing his elbow in the first half.
While he managed to stay in the game and play in the second half against the Kings, it seems that New York is going to play it safe this time with the former first-round pick. Anunoby had 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals while shooting 5-for-11 from the field in 36 minutes versus Sacramento.
But with or without Anunoby, the Knicks are confident they can silence the Warriors. New York's defense has been incredible of late, limiting opponents to just an average of 83.2 points on only 37.3 percent shooting from the floor in the Knicks' last five outings.
Plus, star point guard Jalen Brunson is only on a ferocious offensive form. Brunson scored 45 points in the Knicks' 105-93 win over the Trail Blazers before dropping 42 points on the Kings. New York, which has won all of its last three outings, is also No. 2 overall in the league this season thus far with just 107.8 points surrendered per game.
The absence of Anunoby could mean another starting role at the power forward position for Precious Achiuwa. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Bojan Bogdanovic all can also be expected to see upticks in their minutes and usages with Anunoby temporarily on the shelf.
The soonest Anunoby can see action again will be on Thursday when the Knicks end their four-game road trip with a date with the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets.