Paul George and Karl-Anthony Towns are good friends, so it's not a surprise to know that George knew about the New York Knicks trade earlier than most. It's also not a surprise that George knows extra details surrounding the trade than many people know. During Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Jackie Long asked George if he felt as if the Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Tim Connelly handled the trade the right way.

“Yes and no. I’m going to keep the conversation I had with KAT confidential. Because obviously, I know more to the story, but that’s for him to explain and not me,” George said.

Towns noted that Connelly came to his house to let him know that he was being traded to the Knicks, and he appreciated that he was told face-to-face about the trade. The way George is making it seem, it looks like there was more that went into the trade.

Karl-Anthony Towns recalls learning about Knicks trade

Karl-Anthony Towns was a guest on The Roomates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and described his reaction when learning that he was getting traded to the Knicks.

“It was a hell of a Friday night, I guess,” Towns said. “It was a long day. I was in the facility, too. I worked out. Everything was cool, and then at night, everything wasn't cool. That's mostly how it went.”

Towns said he found out four minutes before the world did that he was getting traded.

“Four minutes. By the time the shock wore off, Shams [Charnia] had already tweeted,” Towns said. “I didn't get called. Tim [Connelly] told me to my face that I was traded. He came to my house. I respect it. Honestly, it's a tough situation regardless of what would have happened. But, the fact that it happened that way, I gotta give him respect. It was me, three of my closest friends, and my pops. So, shoutout to him.

“He came to the house by himself with five dudes there who could have just started spazzing out and crashed out. So, I gotta give him respect for that, for sure.”

So far, Towns has played well for the Knicks, and his presence should help them win a lot of games this season. The Knicks are projected to be among the top of the Eastern Conference, and they made a flurry of moves during the offseason to make sure they can compete with teams like the Boston Celtics.