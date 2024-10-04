NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — Both of the Boston Celtics' primary Eastern Conference competitors made huge moves to land stars this offseason. While the Philadelphia 76ers signed Paul George right at the start of free agency, the New York Knicks swung a massive trade for Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp.

When asked for his thoughts on the trade, George smiled and ripped Towns as “awful” and “old” while lambasting the “terrible” trade New York made. Then, he called it a win-win trade and discussed his fit on his new squad.

Expand Tweet

“Kidding, obviously. KAT is one of my closest friends,” George said, shifting his tone to a more serious one. He called Towns “a good touch” for the Knicks, called him and new Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle “very skilled and very good” and discussed Towns' fit on his new team.

“I think for that group and what they envision is giving more space for Jalen [Brunson] and that offense to thrive. Obviously, KAT is one of the best three-point shooting bigs in the league, probably history of the league. I get the dynamic that they wanted there but it's gonna be interesting. Obviously, [the] Knicks [are] on the rise as well as ourselves and a couple of other teams out East. They definitely made a splash with that pickup.”

Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns preparing for first seasons with new teams

George declared that the 76ers, Celtics and Knicks will be the top three teams in the Eastern Conference in the 2024-25 season. The Knicks sent Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota to address their center position and infuse more shooting into the lineup around Brunson. Already super tough to guard, Brunson will be even harder to stay in front of, especially with newcomer Mikal Bridges also spacing the floor for him.

Towns will have to adjust a lot after abruptly getting traded by the only NBA team he has ever known. It would already be tough even if it didn’t happen so close to the season. It will be a similar story for George, who has bounced around but spent the last five seasons with his hometown Los Angeles Clippers. At least he had the whole offseason to get acclimated to his new home.

For the 76ers, George will provide ample spacing, perimeter defense and tertiary scoring for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The fit with those stars and a revamped supporting cast appears to be strong, though the regular season will put that to the test. Facing the Knicks will be a barometer for how much better their team is, and vice versa.

After a heated playoff series that ended in a six-game victory for New York, the 76ers and Knicks will be eager to beat each other. Their first matchup of the season is on Tuesday, November 12. The Sixers will host the Knicks for an NBA Cup matchup. Towns and George, who have built a friendship over their years in the league, will be excited to face one another.