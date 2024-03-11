The New York Knicks let themselves and their fans down after their 79-73 home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. They also had former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins calling them out for their mediocre performance at Madison Square Garden.
“Horrible L for the Knicks tonight!!! You gotta win the games that you’re supposed to win,” Perkins posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Perkins has a point. Even though the Knicks were missing the services of the likes of Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, the 76ers played without both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Moreover, the Knicks were hosting a team that was on a three-game losing skid entering the contest.
The Knicks were simply doomed by the horrid offense they showed up with against the Sixers. New York connected on only 32.5 percent of their attempts from the field. Jalen Brunson couldn't find his rhythm, as he went just 6-for-22 from the floor. That was also the case for Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, with the pair combining for 24 points on 10-for-30 shooting.
It was such an unfortunate timing for the Knicks' offense to leave them, considering that the Sixers didn't shoot well either. Philadelphia made just 38.8 percent of their field-goal attempts. What hurt the Knicks even more was their clumsiness with the ball, as they turned it over 19 times.
The Knicks will regroup and take a break this Monday before getting a chance to avenge that loss to the Sixers when they meet Philly again at home this coming Tuesday.