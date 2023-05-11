Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Winning their first playoff series since 2013 this year, the New York Knicks have run into a little bit of a roadblock going up against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Entering Wednesday night, the Knicks trailed the Heat 3-1 in the series and as always, the New York media was all over this team. Perhaps nobody was more critical of the Knicks leading up to this game though than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who has always voiced his displeasures and issues with the organization he cherishes.

Smith criticized All-Star forward Julius Randle recently and while he could have discussed the Knicks coming away with a key 112-103 victory to force a Game 6 in Miami on Friday, Smith instead sent a very clear and strong message to the team on ESPN’s First Take.

“To the New York Knicks, specifically RJ Barrett, but I am but I am quite sure a few others. Word has gotten to me that you all have been complaining about me,” Smith stated. “You have a problem with some of the things I have said. I want to say this to the New York Knicks. I don’t give a damn. Not even a little bit. I ain’t going to lose a second of sleep over how you feel about what the hell I said.”

"To the New York Knicks, and I need an iso. … Word has gotten to me that you all have been complaining about me. … I don't give a damn. Not even a little bit."@stephenasmith has a message for the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/tLivjvrXaW — First Take (@FirstTake) May 11, 2023

Very vocal about supporting the Knicks as a fan, Smith went on to talk about how he is not attacking the players personally, but he is holding the organization accountable for their lack of success through the years.

The Knicks have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, they have not been in the NBA Finals since 1999 and they have not won a championship since 1973. New York fans have remained loyal through thick and thin, which is why some of them like Stephen A. Smith are extremely critical when a path to success presents itself.

Obviously winning Game 5 at home was huge for the Knicks, their fans and their morale, but the lack of overall adjustments in this series and some of the player’s lack of intensity is what irked Smith to begin with.

Defeating the Heat 112-103 on Wednesday night, the Knicks played with passion and heart. Their trio of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined to score 88 of the team’s 112 total points and New York withstood a late run by the Heat to extend their season. Not to mention, Brunson and second-year guard Quentin Grimes played all 48 minutes in this game to help their team secure a win.

It will be interesting to see what Stephen A. Smith has to say about his Knicks moving forward, especially if they are able to go to South Beach and pick up another victory to force a winner takes all Game 7 in New York.