Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes have become the first New York Knicks duo to play all 48 minutes in an NBA Playoffs game since 1972.

The pair achieved the feat in the Knicks’ imperative Game 5 win in their series against the Miami Heat after going down 3-1, with the win ensuring they remain alive and take the series back to Miami for a sixth game.

The last two Knicks to play every minute of an NBA Playoff game were Walt Frazier and Jerry Lucas, who did it on April 23, 51 years ago.

Brunson and Grimes both played pivotal roles in the win, with Brunson in particular a dominant offensive force throughout his 48 minutes – and all this after suffering an injury scare in Game 4. The crafty point guard scored 38 points on 12-22 shooting in the victory, while also grabbing nine boards and seven assists.

Grimes’ numbers are a little less eye-catching, but his influence on the game can’t be understated. The 23-year-old had just eight points, but also grabbed four boards, dished out five assists, and managed two steals and two blocks. His defensive prowess was on full show late in the game when, after going to the floor seemingly injured on a key possession, he got to his feet and made a crucial steal off Jimmy Butler.

Illustrating the enormity of the effort by the two guards was the fact that no other Knicks player was on the floor for more than RJ Barrett’s 38:25.

Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes were responsible in no small part for the Game 5 win. Heading back to Miami, it will be interesting to see how many minutes coach Tom Thibodeau asks of them in what will be another win-or-go-home situation on Saturday.