On Saturday night, the New York Knicks fell back down to Earth with a tough home loss vs the Los Angeles Lakers. Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both struggled in this one, but the big story of the game for the Knicks was the injury to OG Anunoby, who left in the second half after injuring his foot while going up for a three-pointer, which he ended up not taking.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke on the injury, which thankfully doesn't appear to be as significant as originally feared.

“I haven't talked to medical yet. They just said he wouldn't be coming back, that he's got a sprained foot,” said Thibodeau, per New York Basketball on X, formerly Twitter.

Thibodeau also confirmed that X-rays on the injury were negative, and that Anunoby had apparently had something bothering him previously in the game.

“He went to get checked for something at the end of the half,” said Thibodeau.

Anunoby had been playing great basketball for the Knicks during their recent win streak, which came to an end with Saturday evening's loss to the Lakers.

Many eyebrows were raised when New York signed Anunoby to a long term contract this past offseason given his extensive injury history; however, up to this point, the forward has been able to stay healthy and has been a big reason why the Knicks are the third best team in the Eastern Conference to date.

Given his injury history, the Knicks will likely be in no rush to bring Anunoby back onto the court. At this point, no timetable has yet been given for his return.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the court on Monday evening at home vs the upstart Houston Rockets. That game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET.