Jalen Brunson has missed four out of the New York Knicks’ last five games. With Brunson banged up of late, it comes as no surprise that New York has lost three out of its last four games following a torrid nine-game winning streak that extended even before the All-Star break. With the Knicks back in action on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, the big question in the mind of New York fans everywhere is this: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Blazers

The Knicks have Brunson listed as doubtful to play due to a left foot injury. This is the same sore left foot that has kept him out for the past couple of games, and it is clear that the 26-year-old has yet to fully recover from the knock.

The good news for the Knicks is that apart from Brunson, no other player was listed on the injury report, which means that it’s going to be a relatively healthy side that battles the Blazers on Tuesday night.

Portland, on the other hand, isn’t as lucky. Both Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant have been listed as questionable due to respective injuries, while Justise Winslow and Ibou Badji remain sidelined.

However, with regard to the burning question of is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is probably not. If he ends up sitting out on Tuesday, Brunson’s next chance to play would be on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.