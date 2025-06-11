When the New York Knicks officially decided to move on from Tom Thibodeau after their most successful season this century, fans, doubters, and everyone in between had the same question in mind: Who will coach the Knicks in 2025-26?

Sitting pretty with one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference, an All-Star leader in Jalen Brunson, and a few potential trade chips to make some subsequent moves, the head coach who lands in New York will have the pieces in places to win right out of the gates, and win they will be expected to do, as the Thibodeau situation clearly proves.

And yet, according to Ian Begley of SNYtv, fans can cross two names off the Knicks list, as they have been denied a chance to talk to two of the top names in the NBA, Ime Udoka and Chris Finch.

“Knicks formally reached out to Rockets for permission to talk to head coach Ime Udoka and Rockets denied permission, per people familiar with Rockets’ stance,” Begley wrote.

“Mike Francesa said Knicks reached out to Minnesota and were denied permission to talk to Chris Finch. The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported last week that Rockets had no interest in entertaining any Udoka-to-NY scenario.”

Now, on paper, the Rockets and Timberwolves have plenty of reasons why they wouldn't indulge the Knicks' request, as they both have young cores who have grown with their head coaches, and likely don't want to blow that up heading into the offseason.

Still, considering where the Knicks presently sit, it makes sense that they would at least ask, as the team has to cast the widest net possible to pursue an upgrade over their former head coach. With Finch and Udoka off the list, Leon Rose, James Dolan, and company will have to go back drawing board to identify their next great head coaching candidate.