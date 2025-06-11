Jun 11, 2025 at 11:35 AM ET

Former NBA forward Michael Beasley continues to draw attention with bold statements about his one-on-one abilities, this time taking aim at 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

During a recent livestream with Adin Ross, the 2008 No. 2 overall pick was asked about Anthony after Ross mentioned the former New York Knicks star as one of his favorite players.

“I’ll bust his a**,” Beasley said.

The comment follows a wave of social media attention surrounding Beasley, who recently defeated Lance Stephenson 31-21 in a 1-on-1 matchup as part of D’Vontay Friga’s The Next Chapter (TNC) event. The game sparked an online back-and-forth between the former NBA players.

Michael Beasley calls out Carmelo Anthony and challenges him to a 1 on 1: "I'll bust Melo's a**."

Michael Beasley fires at Carmelo Anthony and recalls bold 1-on-1 claim against LeBron James

After Stephenson offered a respectful “Great game bro,” Beasley responded with a characteristically wild message:

“I love you to the moon and back… Now grab a cigarette and a towel… We made a sex tape Kim K would envy.”

The 36-year-old forward, known for his unfiltered persona and flashy scoring ability, has leaned into the spotlight recently with additional commentary on past matchups against LeBron James.

During another livestream with Ross, Neon, and Stephenson, Beasley was asked about a rumored one-on-one session with James during their time as teammates.

“Yeah. I mean, the story is told wrong,” Beasley said.

He added that the final score was “a lot to a little,” but declined to share further details. James has not commented on the claim.

Beasley, who last appeared in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, has remained a polarizing figure due to his combination of on-court talent and off-court unpredictability. Anthony, who officially retired from the NBA in 2023 and was recently elected to the Hall of Fame class of 2025 alongside Dwight Howard, has not responded to Beasley’s challenge.

The two players, who were once high school phenoms and top NBA draft picks, never faced off in a formal 1-on-1 setting during their professional careers.