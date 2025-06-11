The New York Knicks are all over the rumor mill as the franchise is still searching for a new head coach, and many believe the front office is going to make some big trades. Some reports hinted that New York is interested in possibly pursuing Kevin Durant in a deal with the Phoenix Suns. However, one insider is dumping cold water all over that idea.

Although there are plenty of teams in the rumor mill as being interested in acquiring Durant, it sounds like that may not be the case for the Knicks, according to Steve Popper of Newsday Sports. Popper does claim that Durant is gaining plenty of attention in the trade market; however, his sources indicate that New York is not one of those teams.

“BTW, while the coaching search is on – hearing from a league source that despite reports — and his all-time greatness — Knicks are not one of the teams in on Durant.”

Article Continues Below

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently named the Knicks as one of his favorites to acquire Kevin Durant via trade. If that's not the case, there are still plenty of other teams likely in the mix for the 36-year-old forward. As for New York, the front office could have its eyes set on a different option, like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trades cannot be made until the conclusion of the NBA Finals. So, only time will tell what New York plans to do to continue building the roster. In the meantime, the Knicks are heavily involved in rumors about potentially hiring Jason Kidd away from the Dallas Mavericks to become the next head coach.

There should be more clarity about the direction this franchise is going once the head coaching position is filled. But the Knicks are going to be involved in nearly every rumor until everything starts playing out.