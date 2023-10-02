Who will be the team's starting five this season? Every single coach in the NBA seems to get asked this question as training camp begins and that did not change at Media Day on Monday for New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks are coming off of a successful 2022-23 campaign in which they not only made the playoffs for the second time in the last three years, but they won a playoff series for the first time since 2013. Expectations in New York are high and after years of suffering, the Knicks are on the path to becoming a real contending threat in the Eastern Conference.

While they did not make that many changes to their roster in the offseason, as Donte DiVincenzo was the team's only free agent acquisition, Thibodeau shed some light on what the team's starting lineup will look like entering training camp.

“Yeah, we'll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau stated when asked if the team plans to stick with Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup, via Knicks Videos. “When you look at last season and you look at what that group did from December 4th on, they were 37-22. And so you go in with the idea of that's where we are going to start. Now, of course you haven't played in any games and nothing has unfolded yet. You base your decisions on the information that you have and that's the information that we have.

“We are going to go from there.”

Grimes started in 66 games for the Knicks last season, trailing only Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett for the most games in the starting rotation. The young guard managed to average 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 38.6 percent from three-point range. He recently spent time on the USA Basketball Select Team this offseason.

What's made Grimes an integral part of the Knicks' rotations is the fact that he's a strong on-ball defender and took pressure off of his teammates on that end of the floor. While they took a step backwards defensively last year, Grimes was still a key part of the Knicks' overall success.

New York has some questions to answer regarding their starting lineup simply because of the talent they have on their roster. Not only is the entire starting five from a season ago returning, but the Knicks added DiVincenzo and Josh Hart continues to grow into one of the better role players in the league.

Hart was instrumental in the Knicks' success last season and he continued to showcase his abilities in the offseason with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. In the playoffs, Hart ended up moving into the starting lineup over Grimes for five games.

It is very possible that the Knicks will change their starting lineup throughout the 2023-24 season based on matchups and who is playing well. As things stand right now entering training camp, Thibodeau appears to have his mind made up with Grimes retaining his spot as the team's starting shooting guard.