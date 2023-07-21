The Team USA basketball team is preparing for the FIBA World Cup and has a ton of big-name players. However, Team USA is also fielding a Select team, and they will be training with Team USA in August. Some of the players on the Select team include Chet Holmgren and recent addition Payton Pritchard. Now, New York Knicks starter Quentin Grimes is also joining the team, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

‘New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes will participate on the U.S. Select Team among group of rising Americans who will join Team USA camp in August for FIBA World Cup, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Grimes averaged 11.3 points as a full-time starter for Knicks last season.'

Quentin Grimes is joining the Team USA Select, which includes Jalen Williams, Jalen Green, and Keegan Murray, along with Cade Cunningham, Pritchard, and Holmgren, as of now.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the members of the select team won't suit up, they will get valuable training time with some of the best in the NBA. The FIBA World Cup Team USA roster features Knicks teammates Jale Brunson and Josh Hart, Lakers star Austin Reaves, and some other notable names such as Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards.

Grimes played in 71 regular season games for the Knicks as a full-time starter and averaged 11.3 PPG with 3.2 rebounds. In he postseason, he averaged just 5.1 PPG in nine contests, but he has grown a lot as a player since being selected 25th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Houston. Now, getting to work with Team USA is a valuable step in his development.