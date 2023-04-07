The Dallas Mavericks are making the stunning decision to sit Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, and others with the playoffs still in reach. The Mavs’ path isn’t easy, but it’s possible. However, New York Knicks fans have every right to be upset with the Mavs’ latest tanking effort, and here’s why.

In short, the Mavs have to give the Knicks their first-round pick if they finish between 11 and 30, but they keep the pick otherwise.

The Mavs need to win both games and have the Oklahoma City Thunder lose to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to get the 10th spot, so it looks like the Mavs have made their decision after ongoing discussions and rumors over the past couple of weeks.

Knicks Fans Up In Arms Amid Mavs’ Decision

As a result, Knicks fans clearly aren’t happy with this decision by Dallas.

On the other hand, most Mavs fans aren’t happy with this decision, either. A loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday would eliminate them from the playoffs, a shocking turn of events after landing Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

The Thunder clinch a spot in the play-in with a Dallas loss, although the Bulls could rest their starters with a spot already locked in for the playoffs.

Nonetheless, the NBA adding the play-in tournament was not for decisions like these, and Knicks fans have every right to be upset. However, making the playoffs makes things much better for them, while the Mavs are likely to be eliminated on Friday night. Let the tank begin!