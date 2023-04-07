Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Dallas Mavericks are making the stunning decision to sit Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyrie Irving, and others with the playoffs still in reach. The Mavs’ path isn’t easy, but it’s possible. However, New York Knicks fans have every right to be upset with the Mavs’ latest tanking effort, and here’s why.

Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood are all out tonight vs the Bulls. Luka is probable. Dallas loses their 1st round pick to the Knicks if they finish 11-30. Mavs may be waving the white flag and conceding the play-in spot to OKC. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 7, 2023

In short, the Mavs have to give the Knicks their first-round pick if they finish between 11 and 30, but they keep the pick otherwise.

The Mavs need to win both games and have the Oklahoma City Thunder lose to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to get the 10th spot, so it looks like the Mavs have made their decision after ongoing discussions and rumors over the past couple of weeks.

Knicks Fans Up In Arms Amid Mavs’ Decision

As a result, Knicks fans clearly aren’t happy with this decision by Dallas.

Picks over Play-In. That'll keep Luka happy Mark! 🙄 https://t.co/GxSXpKoE9v — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) April 7, 2023

All the Mavericks need for the playin is wins vs the shorthanded Bulls and Spurs, and a Thunder loss to the Grizzlies. All VERY possible. Pretty disgraceful display from them here. https://t.co/qWo0j7CLTw — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 7, 2023

Frank Ntilikina and Theo Pinson will likely play for the Mavs tonight. The Knicks getting a 1st Round Pick this year may rely on these two former Knicks. pic.twitter.com/SAmzlWxlv2 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 7, 2023

For Knicks fans. Bulls also likely resting a bunch of guys. If Luka plays Mavs can still win. Mavs actively trying not to make the playoffs is something the league office will not like seeing. I also wonder how much Luka likes seeing it. https://t.co/t1fktt8DRu — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) April 7, 2023

On the other hand, most Mavs fans aren’t happy with this decision, either. A loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday would eliminate them from the playoffs, a shocking turn of events after landing Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

Gutless franchise. 2 HOFers and you're punting a season https://t.co/ioPi2PZJKT — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 7, 2023

Not signing Brunson then not making the playoffs is crazy @mcuban https://t.co/8fu8MixZOb — x-Knicks Agenda (@Knicksagenda) April 7, 2023

this is despicable https://t.co/698Szb5OcG — Matt Spring (@mattjspring) April 7, 2023

Right after they said they wouldn’t try o lose games to keep their pick 😂 and Marc Cuban wants a sports betting license. This is disgraceful. https://t.co/iL8MLEG1uI — Sam McQuillan (@sam_mcquill) April 7, 2023

The Thunder clinch a spot in the play-in with a Dallas loss, although the Bulls could rest their starters with a spot already locked in for the playoffs.

OKC needs 1 of the following things to happen to make the play-in: Thunder beat the Grizzlies

Mavs lose to the Bulls

Mavs lose to the Spurs — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 7, 2023

Nonetheless, the NBA adding the play-in tournament was not for decisions like these, and Knicks fans have every right to be upset. However, making the playoffs makes things much better for them, while the Mavs are likely to be eliminated on Friday night. Let the tank begin!