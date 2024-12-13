In the offseason, the New York Knicks made some noise by bringing in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges via trade. Fast forward to the 2024-2025 season and the moves have elevated the franchise into a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. New York is currently posting a 15-9 record, which is good for fourth in the East.

With a Villanova core of Jalen Brunson, Jalen Hart, and Mikal Bridges, coupled with Towns, the Knicks have brought excitement into Madison Square Garden for the first time in a long while. But while the Knicks are an exciting team, they still have some kinks in their armor. It's expected that the Knicks' core will produce on a nightly basis. However, their second unit is posing to be a problem, particularly the frontcourt.

Outside of Precious Achiuwa, the Knicks don't exactly have another reliable big man in their bench to lean on. With Mitchell Robinson now out until at least late January while rehabbing after ankle surgery, the Knicks may need to think about swapping him for another big man who can not only stay healthy but could also make a bigger impact on both ends of the floor. As a result, Robinson must be traded by the Knicks soon.

The Knicks' depleted second unit

Although the Knicks are currently rolling with a star-studded cast, the team does need to address its lack of depth especially in the frontcourt. The roster's big men have been ravaged by injury. Robinson has yet to play a single game. On the other hand, Achiuwa is still in the midst of reverting back to game shape as he returns to the Knicks rotation after suffering a scary hamstring injury.

In order to fortify the Knicks' roster, a big man who can contribute offensively while sufficiently protecting the rim is essential. Although Robinson has provided defense, his offensive game has yet to blossom into the Knicks' needs. In fact, it's easy to see why the team favored Isaiah Hartenstein last year over the young 7-foot center.

While Robinson's game is limited offensively, his defensive impact should be enticing for other contenders who want to beef up their frontcourt. Furthermore, his age (26) makes him a young prospect with plenty of room for development.

Mitchell Robinson injury woes

After the acquisition of Towns, it's safe to say that the Knicks are in a win-now situation. In fact, the Knicks haven't been this stacked and competitive in a long time. In order to maximize their window, the team needs all hands on deck to finally bring a title back to Madison Square Garden. While the Knicks finally got a competitive core, they still have some concerns to address in regard to the supporting cast.

It's quite alarming that at only 26 years old, Robinson is already dealing with major injuries early on. In fact, the 7-foot center has yet to play a full season in his entire NBA career. For the past two seasons, the former NBA All-Rookie Second Team player has only played in a total of 90 games. His latest injury saw Robinson undergo ankle surgery, forcing him to be out of action for New York this year.

Although Robinson is expected to return at the latter stretch of the 2024-2025 season, the Knicks do have an option to swap him for a better big man. It remains to be seen if Robinson can waste no time returning back to game shape. Otherwise, the team might be better off acquiring a healthier center who can contribute right from the get-go.

Better big men available in the market

Speaking of healthier centers, the Knicks will be spoiled for choice as they contemplate making moves before the trade deadline. There are a handful of big men who could be on the move. The list includes the likes of the Rockets' Steven Adams, Jazz big man Walker Kessler, and Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas.

Back in 2022, the Knicks signed Robinson to a four-year contract extension worth $60 million, as per Spotrac. He is expected to rake in $14.3 million in salary this year. As a result, moving his contract shouldn't be difficult. Given his injury history as of late, dangling him in trade discussions to land a more seasoned big man should be one of the Knicks' moves before the trade deadline.

But among the big men available, let's not forget that the Knicks were actually inquiring about Kessler during the offseason until they managed to bring in Towns. Now with a depleted frontcourt, the Knicks could rekindle their interest in Mitchell.