New York Knicks Star reveals an unbelievable fact regarding teammate Jalen Brunson's 50-piece that makes it that much more special

In the aftermath of Jalen Brunson's extraordinary 50-point performance against the Phoenix Suns, it's not just the historic feat that has Knicks fans buzzing—it's the surprising revelation from RJ Barrett that adds an extra layer of intrigue to the night. “I think the crazy part about it was — he was hot, obviously, but it wasn’t like crazy. It was just regular shots he takes every night. He just ended up making all of them,” Barrett said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, shedding light on the astonishing nature of Brunson's scoring spree.

But before delving into the incredible statistics and records set by Brunson on that memorable night, the Knicks found themselves embroiled in a newfound appreciation for game balls. This shift in perspective was prompted by the recent Giannis Antetokounmpo controversy in Indiana, where the star player expressed vehement frustration over the Pacers keeping his 64-point ball. Suddenly, the importance of these game mementos was thrust into the limelight, leading players like Julius Randle to openly admit, “To be completely honest, I’ve never cared about it. Now I do.”

Randle's newfound concern for the game ball became evident as he and Barrett huddled on the bench, ensuring the safekeeping of the ball after Brunson's historic feat. The orchestrated passing of the ball, from Arcidiacono to Randle to Brunson, Barrett, and finally to Jalen Brunson's locker, symbolizes the shift in attitude towards these symbols of achievement.

Now, onto the astounding records set by Brunson in that game. His 50-point showcase was not just about the sheer number; it was a display of unparalleled skill. A perfect 9-for-9 on 3-pointers, a remarkable 12-for-12 in the second half, and a series of historic records, including being the first player in NBA history with 50-plus points, five-plus assists, five-plus rebounds, five-plus steals, and five-plus 3-pointers. Other Jalen Brunson records included:

The first player since Michael Jordan with 50-plus points, nine-plus assists, five-plus rebounds, and five-plus steals. The first Knick with at least 50-plus points, five-plus assists, and five-plus steals. Set the Knicks record for the highest field-goal percentage (73.9 percent) in a 50-point game. Tied an NBA record with the most 3-point attempts without a miss (joining Latrell Sprewell and Ben Gordon).

Brunson's performance wasn't about forced or spectacular shots, as Barrett noted; it was about making regular shots with uncanny precision.

The Knicks, basking in the glow of a 139-122 victory over the Suns, found solace and celebration after a lackluster performance in Utah. However, the impact of Brunson's historic night echoed beyond the confines of Madison Square Garden. Kevin Durant, reflecting on the game, pointed out the Knicks' focus and support for their star player.

“They all support him. They put in sets for him, they run plays for him. When he gets hot, they continue to give him the ball,” Durant emphasized, subtly comparing the cohesion of the Knicks to the struggles of his own team, the Suns.

In the grand narrative of the NBA season, Jalen Brunson's unexpected rise to prominence on that unforgettable night has added an intriguing chapter to the Knicks' story. As fans revel in the extraordinary, and RJ Barrett's revelation adds a touch of humor to the serious business of professional basketball, the Knicks find themselves in a new era—one where even the game ball holds a significance they never imagined.