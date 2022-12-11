By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The New York Knicks find themselves in an awkward spot this season. They currently sit at 13-13 a quarter of the way to the season. They aren’t a bad team, per se, but they’re also not… great. They sit in the dreaded plane of mediocrity that most middling teams fall to.

Because of that, there are plenty of rumors about potential trades and signings for New York. One of the rumored names for the Knicks is a rather familiar face: Carmelo Anthony. However, despite all the talk, it seems as if the team isn’t really interested in bringing their former star back, per Steve Popper’s report.

“(Carmelo) Anthony has been without a job this season, the second time this has happened to him in recent years. The first time, he resurrected his career in Portland and then helped out the Lakers. But based on one Knicks source, the indications are that Anthony would not fit the style the Knicks are trying to play — namely defense.”

After finding a niche with the Trail Blazers and the Lakers, Carmelo Anthony finds himself without a team again. The reason is pretty easy to see: his already lackluster defense has fallen off a cliff due to his age. Melo is good for a 12 – 15 minutes for spacing purposes, but that’s it. That’s why the Knicks aren’t exactly jumping on a potential reunion.

The Knicks are also banking on Obi Toppin’s development this season. The former lottery pick is set to return from injury soon. Signing Carmelo Anthony would take away developmental minutes from Toppin.