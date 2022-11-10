By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After the New York Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, they have gone silent on the trade front. However, that might just be because they are waiting to pounce on the next big name that’s going to be available.

At least that’s what several NBA executives believe, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting it could be the reason why the Knicks are hoarding their eight first-round draft picks. He also took note of how New York did not go all-in on Mitchell, an indication that they believe they could land a “megastar” with the assets they have.

“When I speak to executives around the league, they’re viewing and believing that the Knicks are kind of hoarding those [eight] first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available,” Shams said.

“For whatever reason, they did not believe that Donovan Mitchell was a guy they wanted to go fully, fully all-in on. … You have a chance to get Donovan Mitchell, [but] you choose that you’d rather keep all the picks and all the flexibility. And you have to give Leon Rose credit for this: They’ve built up the assets necessary to when whoever that megastar is [available], they’ll be right there for him.”

The Knick have been an average team this season. Despite the addition of Jalen Brunson, it’s quite clear that they still lack that true superstar and go-to guy who can take over when things get tough.

Of course it remains to be seen if that player the Knicks have been waiting for will ever be available. They definitely have the assets to make something happen, but it’s a big IF whether or not they’ll be able to use them.

Furthermore, amid the growing frustrations of fans after years of mediocrity, the team might not have a lot of time to wait.