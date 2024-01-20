Reunions are always bittersweet, but the Knicks must take care of business against the Raptors.

Reunions are always bittersweet, and that’s exactly what Saturday will be for the New York Knicks.

Saturday’s matchup with the Toronto Raptors marks the first time the Knicks will face former franchise cornerstones RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley since they were involved in the trade that landed OG Anunoby in New York. And what makes the matchup even more emotional is that it will take place at home, in Madison Square Garden. So, Knicks fans will get to weigh in, too.

RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley return to MSG

Barrett was perceived to be the franchise’s savior. He was selected third overall in the 2019 draft, coming to the biggest media market in the world while facing tremendous pressure to succeed. But Barrett embraced that pressure, verbalizing his preference to play in New York time and again despite growing up in Toronto.

And while he didn’t grow into the player Knicks fans hoped he’d become, he showed flashes of becoming that guy. Specifically, Barrett looked like he turned a corner in last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat, averaging 20.8 points per game.

Quickley arrived in New York with much less fanfare, but his impact was pretty immediate. He was selected 25th overall in 2020 by the Oklahoma City Thunder and landed in New York as part of a draft-night trade. Despite a seemingly strange fit given his size and the fact he wasn’t a natural lead guard, Quickley was rather successful right out of the gate, averaging 11.4 points in 19.4 minutes per game as a rookie.

So far, the former Knicks are experiencing success in Toronto. Barrett is averaging a career-best 20.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game through his first 10 games. And Quickley is posting career-best numbers, too, including 19 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting a blistering 45.2% on three-point attempts.

Knicks thriving since trade

Despite the immediate impact provided by Barrett and Quickley with the Raptors, the Knicks have improved since the December 30th trade. New York is 8-2 since adding Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, and Anunoby has posted a best-ever (in NBA history) +170 plus-minus through his first 10 games with the team.

But Anunoby acknowledged that while Saturday is technically just another game, playing against his former will feel “weird.”

“[I’ll just] go out there, try to win the game,” Anunoby said, per SNY Knicks. “See the staff, see my old teammates. It’ll be weird. But gotta do it.”

Knicks’ shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo also spoke on the return of Barrett and Quickley, as he shared the floor with the former Knicks for almost half of the 2023-24 season.

“I’m excited for the Garden to give them a warm welcome because it’s much deserved,” DiVincenzo told reporters after Thursday’s game. “They’re going to come in Saturday with … a point to prove…natural. We just have to lock in. Not get too keen on what they’re doing. Get a W.”

Emotions aside, getting a win is the only objective. While there will probably be a few heartwarming moments, it’s important the Knicks take care of business against the Raptors.

Entering Friday's action, New York was tied with the Miami Heat for fifth-place in the Eastern Conference, just a half game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth. While there is a considerable chunk of the season remaining, the Indiana Pacers just turned up the pressure on New York (as well as Miami and Cleveland), completing a trade for two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam.