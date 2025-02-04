ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Raptors prediction and pick.

In a pivotal Eastern Conference clash, the New York Knicks travel to Toronto to face the surging Raptors. Despite their record, the Raptors have won eight of their last ten games, showcasing defensive prowess by allowing just 101 points per game at home. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks, averaging 25.7 points and 5.0 assists, while Scottie Barnes anchors the Raptors with 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. The Knicks are on a back-to-back after playing Houston, which could impact their performance. With added motivation from former Raptors like Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett, this game promises intense Atlantic Division drama.

Here are the Knicks-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Raptors Odds

New York Knicks: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Toronto Raptors: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New York Knicks are poised to extend their winning ways as they face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Despite playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Knicks' offensive firepower and defensive prowess give them a significant edge over the struggling Raptors. New York's high-octane offense, ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring, has been on a tear lately, averaging over 130 points per game over their last five games. The Knicks' success can be largely attributed to the stellar play of All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who has been on a scoring rampage, recently notching a 44-point performance against the Bucks. Brunson's ability to create for himself and others, evidenced by his 30-point, 15-assist outing against the Nuggets, will be crucial in breaking down Toronto's defense.

While the Raptors have shown signs of life recently, winning eight of their last ten games, their overall record of 16-33 speaks to their inconsistency throughout the season. The Knicks' superior depth and talent should overwhelm Toronto, especially considering the potential absence of key players like OG Anunoby and Josh Hart for New York. The Knicks' third-ranked field goal percentage and fourth-ranked three-point shooting percentage will be difficult for the Raptors to contain. Additionally, New York's rebounding advantage (ranked 7th in the league) could lead to crucial second-chance opportunities against a Toronto team that has struggled on the board. With the Knicks' balanced attack led by Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and RJ Barrett, coupled with their hunger to maintain their position as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, expect New York to come out victorious in this Atlantic Division showdown.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to continue their recent surge as they face the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Despite their overall record of 16-33, the Raptors have shown significant improvement lately, winning their last game against the Los Angeles Clippers 115-1087. This victory demonstrates the team's growing confidence and ability to compete against top-tier opponents. The Raptors' home-court advantage will be crucial, as they look to build on the momentum gained from their recent success. Scottie Barnes, who has been a standout performer for Toronto, will be key to their offensive strategy. Barnes showcased his scoring prowess in a recent game against the Washington Wizards, dropping 24 points and leading the team's offensive charge.

The Raptors' defensive intensity has also been a major factor in their recent turnaround. In their game against the Wizards, Toronto's aggressive defense forced 27 turnovers, which they converted into 32 points. This ability to capitalize on opponents' mistakes will be crucial against a Knicks team that may be fatigued from their recent schedule. Additionally, the Raptors have had more rest since their last game on Sunday, giving them a physical advantage over the Knicks, who are on the second night of a back-to-back. With their improved team chemistry, home-court energy, and the potential for Barnes to have another big night, the Raptors are well-positioned to upset the higher-seeded Knicks and continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Knicks enter this matchup as 6.5-point favorites against the struggling Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Despite New York's should continue their winning ways against a weaker Toronto team. Jalen Brunson's stellar play, averaging 25.7 points and 5.0 assists, will be crucial for the Knicks' offense. The Raptors, led by Scottie Barnes (20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds), have shown improvement lately but still face an uphill battle. Given the Knicks' superior record and offensive firepower, they are likely to cover the spread on the road Tuesday night.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -6.5 (-110), Over 229.5 (-110)