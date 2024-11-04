ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks head to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Rockets Monday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Rockets Odds

New York Knicks: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -164

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Rockets

Time: 8:45 PM ET/5:45 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are playing well, and they have won their last two games. They are 3-2, but their two losses have come against two of the best teams in the NBA. One thing the Knicks do really well is shoot the ball. New York is one of just two teams shooting over 50 percent from the field. Along with that, the Knicks lead the NBA in three-point percentage. If the Knicks can continue to hit their shots, they will win this game.

New York has done a good job defensively, as well. They allow the sixth-fewest points in the NBA. A lot of that is because the Knicks slow the pace down, and do not let opponents get shots off. They allow the fourth-fewest field goals per game, and they do a good job rebounding. If the Knicks can keep up their tough defensive play, they will be in good shape to win this game.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are playing really well together. They are combining to score 47.6 points per game, and Towns is averaging a double-double. These two players are also shooting the ball very well. The Knicks have very good role players, as well. If Brunson and Towns can continue to play well, the Knicks will have a chance to win on the road.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets are 3-3, but they are playing better than their record suggests. Houston is especially good on the defensive side of the court. They allow eighth-fewest points per game, and less field goal attempts than the Knicks. Houston also holds teams to just 45.7 percent shooting. The Knicks are one of the best shooting teams in the NBA, so the Rockets have to be able to make their shots hard. If Houston can stay strong defensively, they will win this game.

The Knicks are good at defense, but it is mostly because they slow down the tempo and force teams to play at their pace. However, if you look deeper, the Knicks have holes. Their main hole on defense is they do not do a great job forcing tough shots. New York allows teams to shoot 48.8 percent from the floor, which is the third-highest in the NBA. If Houston can hit their shots, they will be able to win.

Jalen Green is the key player for the Rockets. He is the only players averaging over 15.0 points per game. Green scores 24.2. points, and takes the most shots on the team. With the amount of shots he takes, the Rockets will need him to knock them down. If he goes cold, the Rockets will be in trouble. Alperen Sengun is averaging a double-double for the team, and Fred VanVleet is a solid facilitator, but Green is the key to winning for Houston.

Final Knicks-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game and a fun watch. It will be lower scoring, though. The Rockets and Knicks both take time into the clock, and slow the pace. The game is going to be close, but I do think the Knicks will make a couple more shots than the rocket and win.

Final Knicks-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Knicks ML (-164)