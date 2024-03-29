A fascinating NBA showdown will be in the works on this Friday afternoon when the New York Knicks battle it out with the San Antonio Spurs. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Knicks-Spurs prediction and pick will be made!
Entering play with an impressive 44-28 record and the third-best mark in all of the Eastern Conference, it is safe to say that the Knicks hold high expectations for themselves as the regular season comes to a close. Currently two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second-seed out east, the Knicks are 8-2 in their last ten games including winning four consecutive contests.
It is evident that the Spurs are in full-blown rebuild mode, but that doesn't mean that San Antonio won't go down without a fight. Despite their lackluster 17-56 record overall, the Spurs have managed to win two-straight games for the first time in close to a month. Can the Spurs give their home faithful something to cheer about in a rare clash with the Knicks?
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Spurs Odds
New York Knicks: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -400
San Antonio Spurs: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +315
Over: 213.5 (-110)
Under: 213.5 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Spurs
Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Without a doubt, the Knicks are red-hot and may be playing some of their best basketball of the season. A legitimate player within the Eastern Conference, New York is attempting to prove that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
To begin, the best shot that the Knicks have at covering the spread will be in the form of their gritty depth within the starting lineup and bench units. As it stands, New York has unfortunately been ravaged with injuries of late, but they are getting healthier and healthier by the day. At the surface level, Jalen Brunson is the engine that makes this team go, but be on the lookout for the Knicks to receive some unlikely contributions from others in order to put the Spurs out of their misery.
Furthermore, the biggest name that will not be available for play is power forward Julius Randle. Not only will the Knicks need to step up in his absence, but they will need to put forth a phenomenal effort in the paint and on the glass to eliminate any second-chance Spurs opportunities. Fresh off a 145-101 beatdown over the Toronto Raptors, it was the Knicks that out-rebounded their foes 42-28. Overall, this is a New York squad that averages 45.7 rebounds per game which is the fifth-most in the NBA.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
While the odds are stacked against them, don't tell that to these Spurs. Equipped with two-straight wins over the likes of the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz in impressive fashion, San Antonio is boasting some rarified confidence under their wings.
Although San Antonio only has nine wins this season on their home floor, the Spurs have always been a tough out in their own city. Of course, this will be all for not if the Spurs get off to a rocky start. If San Antonio can hit some early three's to establish a rhythm offensively, then look out!
Most importantly, the Spurs will want to make it a point of emphasis to continue the hot shooting prowess of Devin Vassell will need to continue. Of course, the Knicks should be honed in on Victor Wembanyama and for good reason, but Vassell has happened to score a combined 57 points during the team's mini winning streak and will need to keep hunting their streaky shooting guard on the offensive end.
Last and certainly not least, remaining aggressive and earning trips to the charity strip could keep the pace of the game in favor of San Antonio while getting New York in foul trouble.
All together, finding ways to not turn the basketball over while also being a threat from beyond the arc will be a critical aspect of this ballgame. Overall, the Spurs rank 26th in fewest turnovers per game and are the worst three-point shooting team in all of basketball. Obviously, this trend cannot continue against a team with the stature like the Knicks.
Final Knicks-Spurs Prediction & Pick
Make no doubt about it, the Spurs have been playing tremendously over the span of their last eight quarters played, but even a somewhat banged up Knicks squad presents a multitude of problems on both ends of the floor. Take New York to handle business in the second game of the team's road trip.
Final Knicks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Knicks -9 (-110)