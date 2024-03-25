Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant never hid his love and fandom for other sports, including supporting his Los Angeles Dodgers. Throwing it back to his first signature shoe, Adidas will release the Crazy 8 with a subtle nod to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Kobe Bryant threw out the first pitch at a Dodger's game back in 2000 when he was still a fresh face on the Lakers. In a full-circle moment, his eldest daughter Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch at a Dodger game in 2023. The ball club has even honored Bryant's legacy with special Mamba jersey giveaways for fans in attendance.
The Adidas Crazy 8 first released in 1997 as Kobe Bryant's initial signature sneaker, then named the ‘KB8'. Once Kobe Bryant left Adidas for Nike in 2002, the shoes were renamed the ‘Crazy 8′ and rolled out again in 2005. After another short release in 2011, the shoes were announced for a return in August 2023 as Adidas brought back some of their retro models from the early-2000's.
Now, Adidas will release another Crazy 8 with direct ties to Bryant and Los Angeles' beloved Dodgers.
adidas Crazy 8 "Dodgers" 💙❤️
Releasing March 31st ($150 Men's, $120 GS)
Detailed info ⬇️
>> https://t.co/LWpKeNrtiw pic.twitter.com/Lc0T0fQsMF
— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 19, 2024
adidas Crazy 8 “Los Angeles Dodgers”
Availability: March 31st, 2024
Retail Price: $160 USD#adidas #KobeBryant #Dodgers #Shoes #Sneakers pic.twitter.com/ZkdJPgVljU
— SoleFeen™ (@SoleFeenX) March 24, 2024
The Crazy 8 was a massive leap for Adidas as they finally had a wild shoe to match an electric player like Kobe Bryant. The shoes came in 1996 when other models like the Nike Air Foamposite were breaking ground and pushing the envelope in terms of design and performance crossover.
The Adidas Crazy 8 “Dodgers” will feature a grey nubuck upper meant to emulate the Dodger's classic road uniforms. White is the secondary color throughout the iconic zig-zag midsole and extends throughout the outsole as well. Royal Blue is seen as the tertiary color and accents the outsole, midsole, three stripes along the upper, and the sockliner. Finally, subtle hits of red are seen on the Adidas branding throughout.
To this day, the Adidas Crazy 8 remains as one of the most unique basketball sneakers ever released and stands out as one of the more recognizable silhouettes for Adidas basketball. We're happy to see Adidas bringing this back periodically and these should be a huge hit for all the Dodgers' fans out there.
Adidas Crazy 8 ‘Dodgers'
The Adidas Crazy 8 ‘Dodgers' is set to release on March 31, 2024 and will come with a retail tag of $150 for men's sizes and $120 for grade school sizing. They'll be made available on Adidas and Footlocker, as well as select Adidas retailers. We don't see these releasing every day, so be sure to grab your pair while they're still available on the day of their drop.
All in all, these are a must-have if you're a fan of Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Dodgers, or both! What do we think Kicks Fam – will you be grabbing these?