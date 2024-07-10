Koleda is an S-Rank Fire character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). President of the Belobog Heavy Industries, she may be small, but her hammer packs a punch. In this guide, we will talk about Koleda's kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Koleda Kit In ZZZ

Koleda is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of her during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Koleda Background

Koleda is an S-Rank Fire Stun character. Stun characters excel in, well, stunning enemies, opening them up for massive damage from Attack characters.

That isn't to say that they don't deal damage, as Stun characters are fully capable of dishing out huge damage.

Koleda Ascension Materials

Koleda will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Stun Certification Seal x4

Advanced Stim Certification Seal x32

Buster Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Koleda Skill Materials

Each of Koleda's Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Burn Chip x10

Advanced Burn Chip x30

Specialized Burn Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Steel Malice x60

Living Drive x9

Dennies x405,000

Koleda Skills

Basic Attack – Smash ‘n' Bash: Unleashes up to 4 strikes, dealing Physical DMG.

When Koleda has Furnace Fire, she can launch an enhanced Basic Attack after the 2nd hit, consuming the Furnace Fire effect and dealing massive Fire DMG.

Koleda and Ben can team up when fighting together to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dodge – Wait ‘n' See: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Tremble!: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Don't Look Down on Me: Strikes enemies in front and creates an explosion, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Hammer Time: Strikes enemies in front and triggers an explosion, dealing Fire DMG. This skill launches faster and triggers an explosion when used after Koleda's 2nd or 4th Basic Attack or enhanced Basic Attack.

When Koleda and Ben are both in your squad, and this skill is activated after an enhanced Basic Attack, they team up to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the skill.

Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Boiling Furnace: Strikes enemies in front and triggers a powerful explosion, dealing massive Fire DMG. Koleda also gains the Furnace Fire effect.

This skill activates faster and triggers an explosion when used after Koleda's 2nd or 4th Basic Attack or enhanced Basic Attack.

When Koleda and Ben are both in your squad and this skill is activated after an enhanced Basic Attack, they team up to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the skill. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Natural Disaster: Unleashes a powerful explosion on enemies in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG while also obtaining the Furnace Fire effect. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Hammerquake: Unleashes a powerful explosion on enemies in a large area in front, dealing massive Fire DMG while also obtaining the Furnace Fire effect.

Koleda and Ben can team up when fighting together to launch a coordinated attack, further increasing the power of the attack. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Demolition Hammer: When Koleda uses her EX Special Attack or consumes Furnace Fire to use an enhanced Basic Attack, the Daze she deals increases.

Additional Ability – Belobog Management: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When the explosion from Koleda's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, it applies a debuff to the target.

While the target is Stunned, all squad members' Chain Attacks deal 35% more DMG to the target. This effect can stack up to 2 times and resets when the Stunned effect ends.

Quick Assist – Coming Thru!: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack.

Defensive Assist – Protective Hammer: Parries the enemy's attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Hammer Bell: Koleda charges and strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG and obtaining Furnace Fire effect. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Koleda Talents

Beat of the Hammer: After the 2nd or 4th hit of Koleda's Basic Attack or her enhanced Basic Attack, quickly use a Special Attack or EX Special Attack to increase the Daze dealt by 15%.

Kinetic Recovery: When Koleda's EX Special Attack hits an enemy, she recovers 60 Energy. Can trigger once every 45s.

Don’t Mess With Me!: All skill levels +2

Furnace’s Glow: Koleda gains one stack of Charge (max 2 stacks) when consuming Furnace Fire to use her Enhanced Basic Attack. When her Chain Attack or Ultimate hits an enemy, she consumes all stacks of Charge to increase the DMG by 18% per stack.

You Dare Underestimate Me?: All skill levels +2

Saturated Blast: When EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate triggers an explosion that hits an enemy, it deals additional DMG equal to 360% of Koleda's ATK.

That's all for Koleda's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

