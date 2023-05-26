Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are letting IVF treatment go. The decision was made on the premiere episode of ‘The Kardashians’ as the treatment was affecting the Poosh founder’s health.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” the reality star said before confirming that the couple were “officially done with IVF” per US Weekly.

The Poosh founder recalled freezing her eggs in the past and ultimately not getting the result she wanted.

“The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not,” she continued. “Most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kardashian said that ultimately the decision was made because it was jeopardizing her health.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So I think just being happy is most important as being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021. The pair who have been friends for years, got married in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022.

Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The Blink-182 drummer, shares son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker also takes care of Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24 who she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.