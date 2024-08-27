The Seattle Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this past season in what was a disappointing turn of events. Seattle's season wasn't all doom and gloom. The Kraken recorded a shutout to win the Winter Classic over the Vegas Golden Knights, for example. But those small victories could not get them into the postseason.

In the end, the Kraken could not maintain the pace that got them into the postseason in 2023. While players such as Jared McCann and Oliver Bjorkstrand continued to play well, they did not produce as they once did. McCann failed to come close to the 40 goals he scored the year prior, for instance.

This statistical drop-off may present itself again in 2024-25. The Kraken certainly have breakout candidates on the roster who could make an impact. But their regression candidates are also worth mentioning, as well. With this in mind, here are two members of Seattle's roster who could regress in 2024-25.

Jordan Eberle could start declining

Jordan Eberle has played rather well for the Kraken over the last three seasons. This especially rings true for his 2022-23 campaign when the Seattle star scored 60+ points for the first time since 2014-15. He declined in 2023-24, and a further decline is certainly possible in the year ahead.

Eberle scored 17 goals and 44 points in 2023-24. These totals are a drop from his previous season but are still in line with some recent performances. In 2021-22, he scored 21 goals and 44 points during his first season in Seattle. Despite the drop in production, Eberle signed a contract extension this year that keeps him on the roster through 2025-26.

Eberle also outperformed in some analytical areas. For instance, his Expected Goals For Percentage (54.23) was around four points lower than his actual GF% (58.43), according to Evolving Hockey. Other areas aren't as noticeable but are slight overperformances nonetheless. His 2.4 WAR is nearly half a point more than his xWAR, for example.

Eberle is unlikely to fall off a cliff immediately. Given how the Kraken attacked NHL Free Agency, it's possible he can stave off a decline this year. However, entering his age 34 season, the Seattle star has to be in the conversation when talking about Kraken regression candidates.

William Borgen is a regression candidate

William Borgen has found a home on the Kraken roster since the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. The Moorehead, Minnesota native has found his game offensively in this time. And he was one player who did not see a decline in production in 2023-24. He improved from 20 to 25 points this past season.

His offensive performance is reflected analytically. Borgen finished with 2.5 Offensive Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. This saw him finish third among defensemen in OGAR, trailing Vince Dunn and Jamie Oleksiak.

In saying this, he did overperform in 2023-24. Borgen had an xOGAR of -1.9, which is the second-lowest mark among Kraken defenders. Additionally, his -0.4 xWAR was the second-lowest xWAR in Seattle's blueline group. Only Adam Larsson had lower totals in both expected categories than Boregn in 2023-24.

Borgen has shown that he can provide value in the NHL. Especially in a role down the lineup. At this time, PuckPedia projects the 27-year-old rearguard to play on the right side of Seattle's third defensive pairing. He could potentially partner with young defender Ryker Evans on the bottom pair.

Borgen may be able to stave off a decline in production in the year ahead. Still, the expectations are going to grow for him now that he has shown he can produce. And it's up to the 27-year-old rearguard to continue providing offense from the point moving forward.