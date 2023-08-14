The upcoming Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Spider-Man spin-off film, Kraven the Hunter, has been dubbed a “tragedy” by its director.

In an interview with Esquire, J. C. Chandor — the film's director — dished on the tone of Kraven the Hunter. “Sony probably doesn't want me to lead with this,” Chandor said. “but the story is a tragedy. When the final credits roll on this film, if you've been paying attention, you won't have the feeling that this is all going to end great.”

Kraven the Hunter serves as the backstory for its titular character — a Spider-Man villain. Taylor-Johnson plays the lead character in a film set prior to his first encounter with Spider-Man. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is making his second appearance in a comic book movie franchise. He previously played Pietro Maximoff in the MCU's Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Outside of comic book movies, Taylor-Johnson has starred in Nocturnal Animals, Tenet, The King's Man, and Bullet Train. He will reunite with Bullet Train director David Leitch in The Fall Guy and will also star in Robert Eggers' adaptation of Nosferatu.

Aside from Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, and Alessandro Nivola also star in the film.

While it was initially slated for a January 13, 2023 release date, Kraven the Hunter was then moved to October 6, 2023. However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike — which prevents actors from promoting their films — caused Sony to move it once again. The film will now open on August 30, 2024.

