A new trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has dropped ahead of its summertime release, and while it gives you an understanding of the basic plot, it’s very bare on details. However, there are some fun references throughout including one to the most recent Spider-Man film, No Way Home.

The trailer picks up after the events of Into the Spider-Verse; Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is back in his reality, going to school (and disappointing his mother with a B in Spanish), and trying to balance his home and crime-fighting lives. The last moment from the previous film is shown when Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) asks him, “Wanna get out of here?”

Peter’s then introduced to the all-star team of Spider-Men from various universes, some new faces and one familiar being Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) — Miles’ mentor from the previous film and who now has a daughter, Mayday. But it’s right before Miles and Peter are reunited in the trailer that another Spider-Man drops a No Way Home reference.

“Don’t even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd on Earth 1999999,” says one of the Spider-Men (presumably Oscar Isaac’s). That seems to be a reference to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the events of No Way Home, which tracks if you’ve been keeping up with rumors for Across the Spider-Verse. On The Hot Mic podcast with critics John Rocha and Jeff Sneider, the latter said that it’s possible that Miles could end up in a live-action universe alongside Holland’s Peter Parker and that part of the release delay was an effort to get Tom Holland into the film.

The rest of the trailer shows a typical Spider-Man conflict: Miles has to choose between saving his family or the entire world and all realities. It’s something similar to the conflict Peter Parker faced in the aforementioned No Way Home, but with much higher stakes and prettier visuals. The final bit of the trailer pokes fun at the pointing Spider-Man meme as dozens of Spider-Men — including Insomniac’s Spider-Man from the PS4 video game — are pointing at each other. True Spider-Man fans could likely name even more of them, but that’s my contribution.

Across the Spider-Verse looks incredible, with even more exciting visuals in store for fans. The voice cast is once again stacked with talent as Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, and Isaac (whose voice was heard in the credits of the previous film) join the fray. Moore, Steinfeld, and Johnson all return as Miles, Gwen, and Peter Parker, while Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez also return as Miles’ parents, Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released on June 2.