Well, it seems as though you can rule out the idea of Maximus playing Donald Trump in a movie thanks to Russell Crowe himself.

During a promotional stop on the press tour for Crowe’s new film, The Pope’s Exorcist, Crowe was asked by Channel Seven Sunrise host Natalie Barr (TMZ uploaded the video) if he would ever consider playing Trump in a film.

Crowe then looked down at his watch, smiled, and said, “I’m really busy now. I’ve got lots, lots, and lots of things to do.”

We’ve all been there; we’ve all gotten the “I’m too busy” texts before, and it seems as though Crowe is taking himself out of the running to play Trump in any upcoming films that surely will be made.

This question comes after Trump was indicted last week for the hush money scandal (he surrendered before arraignment this morning).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Croew has been booked and busy as of late. In 2022 alone, he was featured in four films: Thor: Love and Thunder; Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher; The Greatest Beer Run Ever; and Poker Face (which he also directed). He’s currently in production on a number of films including Sleeping Dogs, in which he will star alongside MCU album Karen Gillan, and recently wrapped on Kraven the Hunter— another Sony flick.

It’s not entirely clear where the idea of Russell Crowe playing Donald Trump came from, but he seems to have put that idea to bed (though, in Hollywood, never say never). In the meantime, you can watch Crowe exorcise demons in The Pope’s Exorcist.

The Pope’s Exorcist will be released on April 14.