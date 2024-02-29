The Chicago Cubs entered 2015 with excitement. The franchise had not won a World Series since 1908, but they featured an up-and-coming roster. Additionally, a young third baseman named Kris Bryant was set to make his big league debut.
Bryant was one of baseball's most exciting prospects. Scouts raved about his ability and potential, and the fans in Chicago thought maybe he could be the player who helps the Cubs finally break their World Series drought.
Bryant lived up to expectations in 2015 and helped Chicago reach the playoffs. Although the Cubs fell short of a World Series berth, Bryant won the National League Rookie of the Year award.
And then the calendar flipped from 2015 to 2016, and little did Bryant know that the '16 campaign would be his year.
Kris Bryant's magical 2016 season cements his Cubs legacy
He enjoyed a spectacular regular season, ultimately slashing .292/.385/.554/.939. Bryant added 39 home runs, 35 doubles, and 102 RBI. He would later be named the National League MVP.
The Cubs had confidence heading into the playoffs and ended up clinching a World Series appearance. However, Chicago was set to face another franchise starving for a Fall Classic victory: The Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians).
Cleveland had not won a World Series since 1948. It obviously was not as long of a drought as Chicago's but an eye-opening drought nonetheless.
Cleveland started the series strong and took a 3-1 lead. Chicago did not back down and tied the series up at three games apiece. Game 7 was one for the ages. It was a back-and-forth affair that required extra innings to decide a winner. The Cubs ultimately won the game 8-7 and Kris Bryant made the game-winning defensive play to clinch Chicago's first championship in well over 100 years.
Bryant would go on to perform well in 2017, deal with injuries in 2018, and make his third career All-Star team in 2019. The Cubs struggled in 2021 and traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants. He entered free agency that offseason, and that was the beginning of Bryant's unfortunate move to becoming a forgotten superstar.
Bryant shocks MLB world and signs with Colorado Rockies
Kris Bryant was one of MLB's top free agents before the 2022 season. He was linked to many different ball clubs, but ended up shocking the baseball world and signing with the Colorado Rockies.
The Rockies were not known for signing notable free agents. They also were not close to contending. In the end, Bryant still opted to sign a seven-year, $182 million contract with Colorado.
Bryant is still only 32 years old but hasn't received many headlines since joining Colorado. He has appeared in a total of 122 games with the Rockies through his first two seasons with the team. Colorado has struggled mightily during that time.
Calling Kris Bryant irrelevant would not be fair. Every MLB fan remembers what he is capable of. And it's possible that he could establish himself as a star once again at hitter-friendly Coors Field. But until Bryant finds a way to stay healthy and the Rockies start competing, the ex-Cubs superstar will not be discussed among the best players in the sport like he once was.
And that isn't meant to be criticism. The MLB world is hopeful that he can turn things around as soon as possible.
It is unfortunate, because he was on a Hall of Fame trajectory. And now, as sad as it is to say, Bryant has become a forgotten superstar.