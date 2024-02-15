Kristen Stewart opened up to Rolling Stone about the surprising tone the studio sought for the Twilight Saga compared to her own vision.

The hot takes are coming fast and furious from Kristen Stewart in her new tell-all interview with Rolling Stone. The major topics covered include her sexuality, her past relationship with Robert Pattinson, and even a bombshell reveal about the development process of her most famous film franchise, the Twilight Saga.

Stewart, who played lead character, Bella Swan, in all five Twilight movies, oversaw a franchise that grossed a collective $3.3 billion worldwide. She and her co-stars that rounded out the cast love triangle included Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner — who all became massive worldwide superstars as a result of the films' popularity.

But Stewart revealed that the studio's vision of her Twilight character was very different than her own. Stewart told Rolling Stone that some executives wanted her to play Bella cheerier and bright-eyed, but Stewart infamously went with a much moodier approach to the role.

She explained this was an intentional acting choice, and she was simply trying to stay true to the character as written in the book series.

“The studio was trying to make a movie for kids,” Stewart insisted. “They didn’t want what actually was the book. When the f— are [Bella and Edward] smiling, ever?”

Stewart went even further in an interview with Variety last month and suggested Twilight was “such a gay movie.”

“I can only see it now,” Stewart admitted. “I don’t think it necessarily started off that way, but I also think that the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating. It’s such a gay movie.”

She continued, adding that the film has a “very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Sounds like Kristen Stewart sees Twilight in quite a different light than the studio executives who developed it. One thing all creative parties involved can agree on undoubtedly though is that, with a gross of $3.3 billion, the franchise was a massive box office success.