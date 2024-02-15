Kristen Stewart didn't hold back when asked by Rolling Stone about the fallout from her Robert Pattinson relationship indiscretion.

Kristen Stewart had a lot to say in her cover story with Rolling Stone, including how she feels about her past relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson constantly being dredged up.

Stewart was speaking to the magazine as part of the publicity tour for her new queer thriller film Love Lies Bleeding, and didn't shy away from answering questions about how things ended with Pattinson.

Stewart and Pattinson, the highly publicized stars of Twilight, were famously a romantic item both on screen and off during the explosively popular vampire melodrama's moment in the spotlight. Though with constant paparazzi attention, things didn't end so well in the relationship.

Stewart was photographed in 2012 kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders while she was still dating Pattinson, which she publicly apologized for and now chalks up to being young and immature.

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s—, because it’s f—ing weird,” Stewart insisted. “It’s like if someone kept asking you – I mean for literally decades – ‘But senior year in high school?' You’re like, ‘F—ing A, man! I don’t know!'”

Stewart was 22 years old at the time of the indiscretion, and indeed the kissing photos did generate an outsized amount of attention, even from Donald Trump. Trump, seemingly oblivious to his own personal philandering-filled history, bizarrely tweeted at the time suggesting Pattinson shouldn't take Stewart back over the incident.

Stewart took the future-presidential criticism in stride though, saying “Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’” she explained.

Stewart then added about Trump, “He’s such a little baby” and “F— you, b—-!”

Both Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are well past their former relationship at this point. Pattinson is engaged to and expecting a baby with actress/singer/model Suki Waterhouse, and Stewart, who has since come out as gay, is engaged to actress Dylan Meyer.