Kristen Stewart bared all to Rolling Stone about how she wanted her cover photo to highlight her gay identity.

Rolling Stone is no stranger to provocative cover photos, and now Kristen Stewart wants to enter the conversation, as she just professed to striving for the “gayest thing you've ever seen” in her cover photo shoot. Wearing nothing but a leather jacket and jock strap, Stewart wants her image to highlight the pride she has in her LGBTQ identity.

Stewart spoke to touchstone magazine Rolling Stone's contributing editor Alex Morris about the decision, as well as her upcoming queer thriller film Love Lies Bleeding.

“She wants the cover image to send a clear message: hyper-sexualized, left of andro, and flipping the gender script,” Morris said.

Further, Stewart wanted the magazine to portray her in the “gayest” light possible, says Morris.

In Stewart's own words, she added “I want to do the gayest f—ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f—— happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would.”

Stewart said she was just looking for the same creative freedom that guys get in their shoots. “Guys — I’m sorry — but their f—ing pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.'”

Stewart also commented on her experience as a gay woman in Hollywood. She ranked her ease navigating the culture wars landscape in comparison to other openly out celebrities.

“And it goes: Jodie [Foster], me, boygenius [the band]. I’m in the middle,” Stewart said.

“Do you know what I mean? Jodie had such a hard time and I’m not speaking for her,” Stewart, who co-starred with Jodie Foster in Panic Room, explained. “I am objectively analyzing the time and place in which she was being her, and that is not easy — I would say f—ing near-impossible if you wanted to continue doing what you love,” Stewart added.

She continued, “For me, it wasn’t a problem. But that’s probably because of the sort of space that I inhabit and the parts that I’m attracted to and the filmmakers that are attracted to me and the audience that exists for those movies.”

However Stewart did admit that if she had tried to take on more “commercial” Hollywood roles, her sexual orientation may have created more of a stir.

Stewart first came out publicly as gay in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue in 2017, prompted by a bizarre personal attack at her from President Trump on Twitter.

Now it looks like Kristen Stewart is living her best life, if the self-confidence she exudes about her gay identity in her Rolling Stone interview and cover shoot is any indication. Her film Love Lies Bleeding comes out on March 8.