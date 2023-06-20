Kristin Davis wants to have a more open conversation about women and their experience with Botox and facial fillers. But, the ‘And Just Like That' star says there's so much shame around the topic, per People.

“I think part of the reason that people are not more open is because there is such shaming put on you largely by other women,” Kristin Davis said. “It's so sad. We have enough problems as it is. We don't need to shame each other. Like, it's so much a waste of time, but it does hurt.”

Davis went on to explain how criticism from others isn't conducive. “That's not helping you. It's not helping them,” she said. “It's not helping anybody. It's just getting clicks or whatever.”

“You can't not age,” she said. “The only way you cannot age is to not be alive, which is not something that I want to happen, obviously. So, I just have to have these talks with myself and try to relax and sometimes I just have to get out of my own head and take a walk.”

The And Just Like That star once had fillers, but it led to massive amounts of ridicule. “I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly,” she said. “And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

“It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that,” Davis said of aging. “The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.”