The Kung Fu fighting panda is back and has a new poster.

Get ready for some kiss-ass adorable bear fighting because Kung Fu Panda 4 is on the way. And there's a preview with a new poster.

The poster released on X via The Hollywood Handle shows Po, played by Jack Black, coming at you quickly. Friends and foes accompany him.

Kung Fu Panda 4 movie poster

A new character, The sorceress Chameleon, who Viola Davis voices, will appear in the new film, The Hollywood Reporter says. You can see her in the background of the poster above Po. She's a shapeshifting lizard that can morph into numerous creatures.

First poster for ‘KUNG FU PANDA 4’. Releasing in theaters on March 8. pic.twitter.com/FDAhRZXaEj — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 13, 2023

All in all, the new poster tells you there's some action coming at you — quick.

Kung Fu Panda was an Oscar-nominated film released in 2008. Since then, the franchise has earned over $1.8 billion at the global box office.

We haven't had a new movie in a while. The last film, Kung Fu Panda 3, was out in 2016. So, it's been over seven years.

This newest animated feature will have Po teaming up with Zhen, a fox voiced by Awkwafina. There's also a meeting of the Den of Thieves leader, Han, who Ke Huv Quan voices. We'll also have the return of Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master Shifu, James Hong as Mr. Ping, Bryan Cranston as Po's father, Li, and Ian McShane as Tai Lung.

The official synopsis reads: “After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Black), is called upon destiny to…give it a rest already. More specifically, he's tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.”

Kung Fu Panda 4 is from Universal and DreamWorks Animation and will be in theaters on March 8, 2024.